Succession Vs Barry: Which Had The Better Series Finale?

Contains spoilers for "Succession" and "Barry"

It's the Roy siblings vs Barry Block.

HBO delivered one of the most exciting nights of television by airing the season finales of both "Succession" and "Barry" back-to-back. Both shows debuted weeks apart from one another in 2018, quickly becoming the network's must-watch projects. While "Succession" served as HBO's go-to "Game of Thrones" replacement, "Barry" emerged as one of the network's strangest and funniest additions. Fanatical online followings and Emmys manifested, turning the projects into two jewels to add to HBO's crown.

While both shows follow vastly different worlds and characters, their similarities are clear. Both HBO projects started off as morbid comedies highlighting a specific, nuanced group of people ready to claw their way to the top of their respective professions. Along the way, each series morphed into deep psychological studies about trauma and the perils of ambition and ego — typical HBO stuff. And by the end of their run, both "Succession" and "Barry" were obsessed with ideas sorrounding legacy and the struggles of maintaining one. It's fascinating to see just how much the two shows have evolved in the last half-decade, veering into bleak and disturbing territory as they came to a close.

Singular, auteur-driven ideas, "Barry" and "Succession" will always stand out as the perfect end to an incredible era for HBO. As a new generation of shows kicks off, it's certain that they'll always be in the shadows of the bold "Barry" and sardonic "Succession. While both finales have proven to be controversial, they've succeeded in closing out their respective arcs and narrative threads, effortlessly claiming their own place in the conversation surrounding perfect finales.

When it comes to the best finale that aired on May 28, it's obvious that there's a winner between "Succession" and "Barry."