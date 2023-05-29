Barry: Larry David Thought The Show Should End With Season 3 Because It Was 'Done'

The long-awaited series finale of HBO's "Barry" is finally here, bringing the bloody saga of hitman-turned-actor Barry Berkman (played by series creator Bill Hader) to a dramatic conclusion. Although the fourth and final season of "Barry" has received rave reviews for its dark humor and exceptional drama, it is certainly remarkable that Bill Hader and company were able to squeeze another eight episodes out of "Barry" following the Season 3 finale, which saw the titular character arrested and sent to prison for the murder of Janice Moss (Paula Newsome).

In fact, "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David actually told Bill Hader that he assumed the show was over with Season 3, and was shocked to learn that there was an entire extra season in the works. "I saw Larry [David] and he was like, 'I watched Barry. That's it right?'" Hader explained during an appearance on "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend." "I said, 'No. We have a whole new season,' and he went, 'Why?!' I go, 'Well, I think there's more story to tell,' and he's like, 'But you ... it's done!'"

Hader and Conan O'Brien went on to joke that Larry David was being completely genuine, having famously ended "Seinfeld" when all of his characters ended up in prison — they figure in David's mind "Jail means it's over" — just like in Monopoly.