TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Second Trailer Highlights Its Stellar Animation
Straight from the minds of co-producer Seth Rogen and director Jeff Rowe, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" brings the titular heroes' latest half-shell incarnation to the big screen on June 12, and it definitely seems to have all the ingredients for a truly memorable summer adventure. With its vibrant art style that's a far cry from previous animated "TMNT" projects, the film is a very different beast from the turtle movies of yesteryear.
Based on the way the first trailer for "Mutant Mayhem" kicks shells and takes names, the movie intends to deliver a very fresh take on the turtle lore, with a heavy focus on the turtles' early struggles and a huge array of colorful antagonists as opposed to the usual "four expert warriors take on the Shredder" approach. Now, the second trailer for "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem" has arrived, and if you were still wondering how much mayhem the movie will include, the answer is plenty.
The second trailer goes all in on both mutants and mayhem
Acceptance is an important part of any teenager's path to adulthood, but things can get particularly difficult when said teenagers are a quartet of anthropomorphic animals with martial arts training and a penchant for parlor tricks using deadly ninja weaponry. It doesn't help that the second they venture out of the sewer, they find themselves at odds with various other mutants and human criminals. Such are the building blocks of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," and the film's second trailer puts all the glorious craziness that will unfold on June 12 on full display. Expect a combination of jokes, witty banter, wild action, and a fun coming-of-age story that'll provide a fresh update to the turtle heroes you know and love — all animated in a beautiful, original art style.
"TMNT: Mutant Mayhem" stars Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Broown Jr. as Michelangelo, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, and a veritable cast of Hollywood all-stars as the various mutants and mayhem-causers that come in their way.