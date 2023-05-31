TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Second Trailer Highlights Its Stellar Animation

Straight from the minds of co-producer Seth Rogen and director Jeff Rowe, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" brings the titular heroes' latest half-shell incarnation to the big screen on June 12, and it definitely seems to have all the ingredients for a truly memorable summer adventure. With its vibrant art style that's a far cry from previous animated "TMNT" projects, the film is a very different beast from the turtle movies of yesteryear.

Based on the way the first trailer for "Mutant Mayhem" kicks shells and takes names, the movie intends to deliver a very fresh take on the turtle lore, with a heavy focus on the turtles' early struggles and a huge array of colorful antagonists as opposed to the usual "four expert warriors take on the Shredder" approach. Now, the second trailer for "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem" has arrived, and if you were still wondering how much mayhem the movie will include, the answer is plenty.