The 'Profound' Reason The Little Mermaid Director Agreed To Do The Disney Remake

Nearly four years after Disney found its Ariel in Halle Bailey for the live-action version of "The Little Mermaid," the film is finally making its splash in theaters.

"The Little Mermaid," of course, first became popular with Disney fans with their animated version of Hans Christen Anderson's 1837 fairy tale, but the live-action announcement brought out complaints from intolerant viewers claiming that the title character shouldn't be Black. A few months after the announcement, Bailey broke her silence on the "Little Mermaid" outrage, then dove into the production.

In an interview with IndieWire, "The Little Mermaid" director Rob Marshall said that the film is a reflection of the fear and intolerance that Andersen himself questioned of society when he wrote the original story in the 1800s. And since the film is rooted in that concept, Marshall noted, now is as good a time as any to remake the film.

"I thought, why are we making this film now? There's no reason to make this film unless it has something important to say," Marshall told IndieWire. "It was there in the 1800s, 1830s, when it was written, it's not fearing someone that's different than you. It's about tolerance and the passion and what [Ariel] goes through to build that bridge to that other world. I found it very profound, very moving."

As such, Marshall forged his new version of "The Little Mermaid" and in the process, expanded the narrative a bit. "I wanted to keep the elements of the piece, but why not give it some more depth?" the director told IndieWire of his thought process.