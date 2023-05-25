Idris Elba Is Experiencing Turbulence In Tense Trailer For Hijack From Apple TV+

Excuse me, anyone? Is there a hero on board? A brand-new trailer for Idris Elba's Apple TV+ series, "Hijack," has just left the runway and looks like it's entering the same airspace as "Slow Horses" and "24." It's got action. It's got suspense. It's got Elba using airplane snacks and beverages to save the day, hopefully, all before this newly commandeered aircraft lands at its destination. Marking another action-packed small-screen stint for the star after reprising his role as John Luther in Netflix's "Luther: The Fallen Sun," if anything, it's just another example showcasing that even though he isn't the next James Bond, he might as well be.

Told in real time, the show follows a flight that is taken over on its seven-hour journey to London, with Elba's Sam Nelson just happening to be the perfect person to help cool things down. While Nelson, a seasoned negotiator, is doing everything he can, allies in his efforts are on the ground trying to figure out who is responsible.