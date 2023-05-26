James Gunn's Superman Better Honor Lex Luthor Or The Character Will Become A Relic

The Man of Steel has fought many foes, but Lex Luthor has always been his most important adversary. Their conflict is one of the keys to unlocking the depth of Superman's mythos. In the comics, this billionaire businessman gobbles corporations like snack crackers in a lifelong quest to rule Metropolis and make Superman's life not just difficult, but miserable. And why? Because Superman's mega-powered goodness cannot be bought — it is driven by love, care, and genuine hope — which smacks hard against the values of a man who has never accepted a "no" answer in his life.

In Lex's mind, Superman's ability to punch through twelve layers of concrete points toward a fundamental unfairness in the universe, and this inherent jealousy — this small-minded obsession from an otherwise brilliant man — fuels his villainous actions.

Lex is great. Lex is iconic. There's just one problem with Lex, and that's the fact that the movies have never, ever gotten him right.

Think back on the history of Superman cinema, and you'll see that there really hasn't been a definitive onscreen version of Lex Luthor presented on either film or television. And that needs to change ,in light of James Gunn's recent announcement that he's going to be helming "Superman: Legacy" as part of his DC Universe reboot. At this stage in the game, Lex's legacy as a villain on the level of the Joker, Magneto, or the Green Goblin is at stake, and if Gunn can't deliver a villain that is menacing, complex, and perhaps even sympathetic, this legendary character will be relegated to Supes' past, a 40 cakes meme who otherwise doesn't register with fans.

Flashy foes like Darkseid, Zod, and even Brainiac can come later. Right now, Gunn needs to give us the iconic big screen Lex Luthor, and here's how.