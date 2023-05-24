Tina Turner: Angela Bassett And Viola Davis Among Those Paying Tribute To The Late Star

Stars from the worlds of movies and music are remembering music legend and actor Tina Turner, whose death was announced Wednesday, May 23, 2023, by her publicist. She died at the age of 83 at her home in Kusnacht, Switzerland, after a long illness.

Leading the way with tributes was actor Angela Bassett, who earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress with her riveting portrayal of Tuner in the 1993 biopic "What's Love Got to Do with It?" (the title of which was inspired by the rock 'n' roll icon's hit song of the same name). The film chronicled Turner's rise in the music industry and her abusive marriage to singer-musician Ike Turner (Laurence Fishburne).

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Bassett said of Turner, "How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like."

Bassett added in her statement that she was honored to have known the singer-actor and thanked her for giving the world "more than we could have ever asked" by sharing her "iconic voice and presence" with the world. Bassett also revealed in her statement the stirring words Turner said to her during the filming of "What's Love Got to Do with It."

"Her final words to me — for me — were 'You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.'"