Margot Robbie Explains How She Got Into The Mind Of Barbie (& Compares Her To Gal Gadot)

What is it like to delve into the mind — or lack thereof — of Barbie? Margot Robbie figured it out, according to a profile in Vogue.

Interviewed alongside her writer-director Greta Gerwig and co-star Ryan Gosling in Vogue, Robbie said that playing Barbie in the upcoming movie was more difficult than you'd think — in that Barbie has to walk a very fine line between cute and downright sexual. (Let's not forget that Barbie is, uh, not quite anatomically correct.)

"I'm like, Okay, she's a doll," Robbie told the outlet of trying to figure out what made Barbie tick. "She's a plastic doll. She doesn't have organs. If she doesn't have organs, she doesn't have reproductive organs. If she doesn't have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire? No, I don't think she could."

Beyond that scientific explanation, Robbie elaborated: "She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it's fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt."