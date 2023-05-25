After Knock At The Cabin, Here's The Next Horror Novel M. Night Shyamalan Should Adapt

M. Night Shyamalan has made a name for himself over the last 25 years with films that ride the line between the standard human experience and situations that are utterly unfathomable. From the unlikely genesis of a superhero in "Unbreakable" to a world where nature takes its grisly revenge in "The Happening," Shyamalan's work has always hinged on authentic characters facing something that alters their perspective on reality.

Nowhere is this juxtaposition more clear than in the director's latest film, "Knock at the Cabin." While many horror and suspense stories have seen an isolated group of friends or family members facing a threat that forces them to question their existence, Shyamalan's adaptation of the novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul G. Tremblay takes this formula to a whole other level.

Given that Shyamalan's latest has been a financial success, more than doubling its budget at the box office, the writer-director might consider bringing another folk horror novel to life, and we've got just the book to suggest for his next project. "The Only Good Indians" by Stephen Graham Jones isn't just a chilling horror tale, but also the kind of novel that leans into Shyamalan's strengths as a filmmaker.