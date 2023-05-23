The Little Mermaid Box Office Prediction: Can Disney's Latest Live-Action Remake Crack A Billion?

After the billion-dollar grossing days of Tim Burton's "Alice in Wonderland" remake, which coasted off of the 3D craze of "Avatar," Disney's brass realized that profits could be boosted if nostalgia was in the rearview mirror. After the releases of "Cinderella" and the "Maleficent" sequel, Disney has aggressively focused on the childhood memories of Gen X and millennials, leading to live-action remakes of "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," and "The Lion King," three pillars of Disney's early 90s Renaissance. Each remake grossed over $1 billion, with 2019's "The Lion King" reigning tall as Walt Disney Pictures' most successful film, roaring it up with a $1.6 billion total.

World domination was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing Niki Caro's "Mulan" and Emma Stone's "Cruella" to head straight to Disney+. A theatrical first model was abandoned in favor of boosting Disney+'s catalog, which forced the Tom Hanks-led "Pinnochio" and the recent "Peter Pan & Wendy" to debut on the streaming service. Now, a question has arisen: did these decisions, made by former CEO Bob Chapek, dilute the audience's perception of live-action remakes?

With Rob Marshall's remake of "The Little Mermaid," we're about to find out. Set to swim into cinemas on Memorial Weekend, the remake has received both constructive and nonsensical criticism. While some are disappointed with the remake's lack of color and imaginative visuals, there is also the racist pitchfork brigade doing their usual exhausting tirades. Despite backlash from those perpetually online, shareholders have nothing to worry about. "The Little Mermaid" has all the fixings to potentially gross $1 billion, replicating the studio's previous successes... if things go well. In a crowded summer, the film will have to rely on positive word of mouth and international legs to emerge as one of 2023's highest-grossing films.