Anders Holm, Brett Dier & David Rasche On Bringing The Collins Men To Life In About My Father - Exclusive Interview

Your characters [are] quirky, lovable, and a little hateable, particularly ... [points to Anders Holm]

Brett Dier: You were great, dude. Beautiful, man.



I would love to know what went into bringing the Collins men to life on screen.

David Rasche: They always say that 90% of the whole thing is casting. I don't know, but for some reason ... Actually, from the very first scene, all of a sudden, everybody locked in and understood what everybody else was doing and appreciated what everybody else was doing. There was a lot of laughing and fooling around.



Dier: I learned the sound bowls. That was fun. I went to a lot of sound bowl classes and yoga classes.

Anders Holm: You took classes to do that?

Dier: I did. No, I went to classes and observed, and I took things from it.

Holm: You were just in the window?

Dier: Yeah.

Holm: For me, I'm realizing right now that wardrobe played a huge part in this, for sure. As soon as you tuck in that polo, you become a different guy.

Back to the sound bowls — did they ask you to observe, or did you do that on your own?

Dier: No, I did that on my own, preparing for the role.