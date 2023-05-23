Florence Pugh Says Some Collaborators Were Upset With Her For Taking A Role In Black Widow

If you're not familiar with Florence Pugh by now, you've clearly been living under a rock. The Hollywood mega-star, who got her start in smaller movies like "Fighting With My Family" and "Midsommar," earned her first Oscar nomination for Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaptation of "Little Women," and then officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021. Playing Yelena Belova, the adoptive sister and fellow trained assassin to original Avenger Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), known as the Black Widow, Pugh played a huge part in Natasha's long-awaited standalone movie, following that up with an arc in the Disney+ series "Hawkeye" that same year.

In a profile in Time Magazine, though, Pugh said she got surprising pushback from some collaborators when she joined the MCU. "So many people in the indie film world were really pissed off at me," she said of her choice to play Yelena throughout several different properties. "They were like, 'Great, now she's gone forever. And I'm like, no, I'm working as hard as I used to work. I've always done back-to-back movies. It's just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organized with your schedule."

Pugh proved this pretty much immediately; besides starring in the much-maligned "Don't Worry Darling" in 2022, she led the Netflix original indie "The Wonder" that same year, showing that she really can handle major franchises and smaller projects simultaneously.