Mrs. Davis Star Betty Gilpin Totally Botched Her Gossip Girl Audition

If you're most familiar with Betty Gilpin from shows like "GLOW" or her current buzzy project "Mrs. Davis" — you're probably shocked that she had any auditions that didn't score her a major role. As it turns out, she had a disastrous one for a buzzy CW teen soap.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly on their Awardist podcast, Gilpin, a three-time Emmy nominee, got real about the time she auditioned for the original "Gossip Girl," and how it went entirely wrong right from the start. As Gilpin recalled, she was studying acting at New York's Fordham University all the time and attended an open call for a role on the uber-popular teen series: "I have a picture somewhere of the waiting room hallway, and there were 50 of us, like, all sitting in the tightest dresses possible, with ringlets, just staring into space."

According to the actress, though, she didn't get the memo about any sort of uniform for the casting call. "I was wearing mismatched Converse and teal, wide-leg movement pants, and purple wizard sleeves... like, my acting class, " she said on a remote call with EW, laughing. "My hair unbrushed, split ends, no makeup. Just being like, 'I'm here to make art and inhabit the character of Gossip Girl.'"