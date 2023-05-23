Hellraiser Is Great, But Clive Barker's Abarat Is An Epic Fantasy Series Made For The Streaming Age

Clive Barker is one of the most popular authors in the realm of fantastical fiction, but adaptations of his work are few and far between. Everyone is familiar with the "Hellraiser" franchise, sure, but there are other interesting tales in Barker's oeuvre besides those involving the Cenobites. "Abarat" is one such series, and it'd be perfect to adapt now that the golden age of fantasy television is upon us.

The "Abarat" series tells the story of Candy Quackenbush, a teenage girl who's tired of living in Chickentown, Minnesota. She wants some adventure in her life, and that opportunity presents itself when she gets whisked away to a parallel archipelago world that's made up of 25 islands located in an ocean called the Sea of Izabella. Every island is based on a different hour of the day, and each one contains its own culture, customs, people, and creatures. However, there's one island that harbors unspeakable evils and darkness, and some of its denizens want to conquer the other places. What ensues is a sweeping adventure as Candy learns all about this magical world while overcoming the threats that aim to destroy it.

It can be argued that Hollywood is scared of Barker's imagination. His idea for a scary "Godzilla" movie was rejected for being too apocalyptic, and only a handful of his stories have actually made it to the screen. However, "Abarat" is arguably more mainstream than his other work, albeit without losing any of the weird and wonderful qualities that make Barker such a treasure. Furthermore, the books are part of an ongoing series, so there would be plenty of scope for a multi-season fantasy show.