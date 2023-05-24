Bert Kreischer's Movie The Machine Was A Total Accident - Exclusive

In the new comedy "The Machine," stand-up comic Bert Kreischer plays a version of himself — a middle-aged, successful comedian who nevertheless can't seem to mature a bit and slow down his wild lifestyle, leading to relationship issues with his wife, kids, and father (Mark Hamill). All of that takes a backseat when Bert and his dad are kidnapped by members of the Russian mafia, who take the father and son back to Moscow thanks to an incident that happened nearly a quarter-century earlier.

It seems that while on a college trip to Russia, Bert inadvertently helped some Russian gangsters stage a robbery of every passenger on a train. One item went missing, and now the mob wants Bert to help them track it down.

The story of the college trip turned train robbery did, according to Kreischer, happen, and his telling of the tale has become an integral part of his stand-up act. As Kreischer tells Looper in an exclusive interview, making a movie based on his popular yarn almost came about unintentionally.

"It was an accident, to be honest with you," Kreischer says. "I was pitching two other movies, and they were really good movies too. This guy over at Legendary [Entertainment], Cale Boyter, was like, 'I'll do it.' I was like, 'What do you mean?'"