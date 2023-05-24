Jeff Smith's Bone Has The Makings Of An Animated Classic (& Hollywood Needs To Stop Chickening Out)

Hollywood's obsession with adapting comic books goes far beyond Marvel and DC tentpoles at movie theaters. For example, there's "American Born Chinese" on Disney+, which is based off of a 2006 graphic novel. Meanwhile, Netflix will enter the Slaughterverse with its adaptation of "Something Is Killing the Children" coming out in the near future. However, one of the greatest comic books ever remains on the shelf, even though it's ripe for an animated adaptation — Jeff Smith's "Bone."

Independently published, the 55 issues of "Bone" — which came out between 1991 and 2004 — follow a character named Fone Bone and his two cousins, Phoney Bone and Smiley Bone, after they're run out of Boneville and embark on an epic adventure filled with peril and fantasy. Between a great story and artwork which draws heavily from iconic cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny, the series won numerous accolades, including 11 Harvey Awards and 10 Eisner Awards. With such acclaim, it's a bit surprising there's no "Bone" series at this point ... although it's not for a lack of trying.

Nickelodeon acquired the rights to "Bone" in the late 1990s, but as Smith explained to Ain't It Cool News, he and the studio butted heads too much, with one trigger point being Nickelodeon wanting to incorporate music from NSYNC or Britney Spears into the project. In 2008, Warner Bros. acquired the rights, with plans on doing a film franchise, but that also fell through. Most recently, Netflix wanted to do a "Bone" series, but it was canceled after some reorganization took place in its animation department. This isn't just a shame for die-hard Bone-Heads who want to see the comics come to life on-screen, but also for animation fans at large because Hollywood is missing out on a major opportunity.