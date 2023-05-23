Gargoyles Could Be The Next Great Superhero Movie (But Only If Jordan Peele Is Involved)

Animated shows from yesteryear have become as much of a treasure trove for Hollywood as the shelves of comic book shops. "Transformers" is a billion-dollar franchise. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" started as a comic, sure, but it was the animated series that consumed the planet, and from which all subsequent adaptations — including Seth Rogen's 2023 iteration — have drawn from ever since. And "ThunderCats," well ... still waiting on that one.

Those are all 1980s cartoons, however. Now, the 1990s? That was a time where animated superheroes suddenly got a lot more serious, with shows like "Batman: The Animated Series" brandishing edgier storylines with tougher protagonists saving the day. Disney was feeling the pressure, and their response was an animated show that somehow took influence from both the Ninja Turtles and "Highlander," mixed it all together, and remains a Millennial cult favorite today.

That series, of course, was "Gargoyles," which saw the titular band of beasties wake up in late 20th-century New York after breaking free from an ancient curse that had turned them to stone. By day, they remain rock-solid rooftop ornaments, but when night falls, the group of winged heroes led by Goliath (bearing the iconic voice of Keith David) take to the skies, right wrongs, and try to adapt to a changed world. The show ran for three seasons, and while not providing much competition for the Caped Crusader, something in it seemingly struck a chord in a would-be Oscar-winning writer and director, Jordan Peele, who eventually went to pitch his take on the characters to the show's owners.

The bad news? Disney ignored Jordan Peele's "Gargoyles" pitch. Which is wild, because not only is "Gargoyles" a potential blockbuster hit in the making, but Peele is the perfect man for the job.