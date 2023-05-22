The Original Ariel Totally Supports The Changes In The New Little Mermaid

Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid" has been surrounded by controversy since its announcement as the studio modernizes the classic story and changes "Poor Unfortunate Souls" and other songs. While the changes may upset some, the original Ariel (Jodi Benson) supports the remake, believing it's important for Disney to inspire a new generation of princesses.

"We've got to be aware of our growth as humans and what's important now and what maybe isn't as important," Benson told Entertainment Weekly. "Things change. We've got to roll with that. I think that Rob [Marshall] and John [DeLuca] have done a beautiful job of doing that and still paying tribute and honor to our original film, but you've got to have growth."

The original "Little Mermaid" actor stresses the importance of staying relevant with the times, saying the world was a much different place when they began production on the original in 1986. Benson points out how changes are needed for the classic story to remain relevant, and the way Marshall and company accomplish this is beautiful.