55% Of Fast & Furious Fans Say This Is Their All-Time Favorite Character - Looper Survey

According to a poll conducted exclusively by Looper on our YouTube community page, 55% of our audience members feel that Brian O'Connor is their all-time favorite character in the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

The FBI agent (turned criminal, turned superspy), played by the late actor Paul Walker, famously anchored the series alongside Vin Diesel since its first installment. His daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, makes her franchise debut in "Fast X."

Back in the day, when Walker's co-star felt Universal's sequel concept wasn't strong enough for his taste, he even became the first and only member of the franchise to carry their own main line "Fast" film with an entirely new supporting cast. Han Lue (Sung Kang's fan-favorite character, who was selected by 10% of our audience) was both a new addition to the franchise as well as a supporting character in "Tokyo Drift," while Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson, 9%) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham, 8%) shared the burden of leading man in the spin-off film "Hobbs and Shaw" — despite their individual contracts stipulating that each actor was "really the actual leadingest man, actually," allegedly.

Diesel, who plays the franchise's popular face Dominic Toretto and serves as its second-most defining creative voice (behind director Justin Lin), came in second place out of the five provided options, with 17% of the vote. However, some of our readers felt that we woefully overlooked their personal favorites.