Why Captain Marvel Chose Sam Wilson, Not Steve Rogers, For Captain America - Exclusive

Contains spoilers for "Avengers" #1 by Marvel Comics

The newest Avengers team has officially formed in the Marvel Universe, with Captain Marvel leading the latest iteration of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The group consists of several A-list heroes who have long been part of the Avengers, including Thor, Iron Man, and Black Panther, who will fight together to take on the new villains, the Ashen Combine. But there's a particular reason why Sam Wilson's Captain America was chosen for the team over Steve Rogers.

In "Avengers" #1 from Marvel Comics, Carol Danvers meets with both Captain Americas and tells Steve that she's recruiting Sam for the team instead of him. While picking the less experienced and less powerful Captain America might seem like an odd choice at first glance, Captain Marvel shares valid reasoning for choosing Wilson over Rogers, believing he offers to the roster something much needed and different than the original Cap.

In our exclusive interview with Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa on the new "Avengers" book, they explained why Wilson was the right choice for the team's Captain America.