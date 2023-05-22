Greg Pak On Bringing City Boy To The DC Universe - Exclusive Interview

How did City Boy come to be? You've mentioned previously that you've had the idea for a while.

For some reason — I don't even know when I got hit with it — but for years, I've had this. I think it's from walking around New York City. I live in New York City. You walk around New York City, and if you pay attention, there's history in every little square inch of the city. You can stand on the street in New York City and look down the street, and looking at the buildings even, you can see over a hundred years of history in adjoining buildings. You've got buildings of different eras, the signage — you've got old painted signs on the sides of buildings that are fading away that represent businesses that have been gone for generations, but there's still this ghost of them.

I had this notion that somebody who was tapped into all of that, everything that this city knows ... Somebody who could know everything the city knows could be a pretty interesting thing to explore in a sci-fi or superhero book. I have this image of this kid walking down the street with the streets curling up around him, and this kid would not only know what the city knows but be able to tap into and control the city. That image had been in my head for years.

[Editor] Jessica Chen reached out to me at a certain point a couple of years ago and said that she was thinking about putting together a series of books inspired by the Milestone model, but that would feature Asian and Asian American characters. I was like, "Well, I've got this idea I've been mulling over forever, and I always thought that this could be a cool thing." She immediately dug it, and we started developing it. We pulled in Minkyu Jung, who is astounding, and a couple of years later, here we are — the first issue just about to come out.

DC Comics

How exciting was it to get City Boy to debut in the first two short stories and then connect him with the wider DC Universe?

It was cool. Launching any new character is a challenge. Everybody says they want new characters — "New characters, let's do it," and we all do. As creators, we love it. As readers, it's an exciting new thing. But the reality is that it is hard to put a new character out in the world and have it stick. I've been very lucky to have worked on characters over the years that have had some staying power with Amadeus Cho and Wave over at Marvel.

Having the chance to take part in those earlier anthology books and pair the character up with some established DC characters and show how this character fits into the world is a way to send a signal that this character actually matters. This character can have relationships with characters you already know and can fit into this mythology in a really interesting and vital way. We carry through on that promise with Issue 1 in a big way, so this is not only an absolutely fun, new character that's doing things you haven't seen before, but also this character fits into this big, ongoing, shared universe.

