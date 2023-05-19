James Gunn Just Confirmed A Guardians 3 High Evolutionary Detail We All Missed

With "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," his final movie for Marvel Studios before decamping to run Warner Bros.' DC slate full-time, James Gunn cemented his status among MCU fans with a trilogy capstone that delivers action and heartfelt storytelling in equal measure, blowing people away at the box office. A lot of the movie's momentum comes courtesy of its villain, the High Evolutionary. Played by "Peacemaker" star Chukwudi Iwuji, the High Evolutionary is a sadistic scientist with a god complex. He may not want to wipe out half the universe like Thanos (Josh Brolin) did, but he tortures animals, which makes him way worse in the eyes of many. So, when he appeared to go down with his ship near the end of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," fans rejoiced. Good riddance!

But it turns out that rumors of the High Evolutionary's death were greatly exaggerated, as detailed by an article from The Direct repackaging an interview with a VFX artist who worked on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." In the scene near the end of the movie where the Guardians rescue all of the animals from the High Evolutionary's ship, Drax (Dave Bautista) can be seen carrying the hate-worthy villain on his back.

But just in case anyone doubted it, Gunn himself took to Twitter to confirm that the High Evolutionary was indeed saved along with all the children and animals he'd been experimenting on. "For people who want the spoiler," he wrote, "what's pointed out in the article is very much in the movie."