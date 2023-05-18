Disney Halts Major Florida Development

The House of Mouse is calling it quits on its $1 billion Florida project.

During his first earnings call as the returning CEO of Disney, Bob Iger confirmed that the media giant would be slashing $5.5 billion in costs as it navigated a major restructuring, per The Wall Street Journal. Since the February 2023 earnings call, Disney has eliminated thousands of jobs and made changes to Disney+, which now will merge with Hulu. Amidst their economic anxieties, the company has found itself in the middle of a fight with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a battle that first kicked off when Disney criticized the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

In their latest shakeup, The New York Times confirms that Disney is scrapping its $1 billion office complex development which would have created more than 2,000 jobs for the Sunshine State. Dubbed the Lake Nona Town Center, the development would have relocated more than 1,000 employees from Disney's offices in Southern California. The most notable department that would have moved to Florida would have been the company's Imagineers. Researchers, and creatives who are responsible for bringing the company's theme parks to life, Imagineers are one of the company's most valuable assets. A small number of employees had already relocated to Florida. Disney is in conversation with these employees about next steps.