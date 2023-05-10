Hulu And Disney+ To Be Streamlined Into Single App

United States consumers rejoice, as Disney finally plans to merge Hulu and Disney+ into one app. CEO Bob Iger announced today that while the services would remain separate, users will be able to stream content from both within Disney+ later this year.

"While we continue to offer Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ as standalone options, this is a logical progression of our DTC offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience," Iger told investors, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ever since Disney purchased 21st Century Fox, the company has held the majority stake in Hulu, with the streaming service becoming a division within the Walt Disney Company. Since then, Disney rolled out Hulu's library onto Disney+ outside of the U.S., giving a larger audience access to Hulu's mature-oriented content. With this new merger, Disney eliminates the U.S. as the only region where Hulu and Disney+ don't share an app.