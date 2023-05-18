Futurama Resurrects Once Again With Season 8 Teaser

One of the final episodes of "Futurama" highlights that the universe is cyclical in nature. This isn't to say that everything in the universe is recycled, just that when the very last proton of a universe burns out, an entirely new universe pops up in its place.

Oddly enough, events occur almost exactly the same, though maybe a couple of inches lower. Joking aside, the popular television series is once again coming back with new episodes, and much like Fry (Billy West) and Leela (Katey Sagal) in the former last episode, now's the perfect time for another spin.

Hulu is releasing a revival of "Futurama" with the original cast in tow, including West, Sagal, Phil LaMarr, Lauren Tom, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, and John DiMaggio. In addition to the returning cast, even the original creator, Matt Groening, is attached to this project. Luckily, it looks like fans of "Futurama" won't have to wait for long as the revival is set to premier on July 24, which is only a few months away. To hype it up, a new teaser has dropped.