Futurama Resurrects Once Again With Season 8 Teaser
One of the final episodes of "Futurama" highlights that the universe is cyclical in nature. This isn't to say that everything in the universe is recycled, just that when the very last proton of a universe burns out, an entirely new universe pops up in its place.
Oddly enough, events occur almost exactly the same, though maybe a couple of inches lower. Joking aside, the popular television series is once again coming back with new episodes, and much like Fry (Billy West) and Leela (Katey Sagal) in the former last episode, now's the perfect time for another spin.
Hulu is releasing a revival of "Futurama" with the original cast in tow, including West, Sagal, Phil LaMarr, Lauren Tom, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, and John DiMaggio. In addition to the returning cast, even the original creator, Matt Groening, is attached to this project. Luckily, it looks like fans of "Futurama" won't have to wait for long as the revival is set to premier on July 24, which is only a few months away. To hype it up, a new teaser has dropped.
The teaser for Futurama features plenty of returning characters
Besides the official premier date, "Futurama" released a brief teaser. Starting off with the classic "Futurama" theme and title card, viewers are greeted by the voice of Bender (John DiMaggio), who excitedly proclaims that they're back in typical Bender fashion. From there, the trailer sees Bender hugging Fry and Leela, Robot Santa Claus breaking free from Christmas lights, Nibbler (Frank Welker) tripping out, Calculon (Maurice LaMarche) bursting through the floor, and many other quick snippets of beloved characters.
Speaking with Cinema Blend, Katey Sagal said that coming back for the new season of "Futurama" was one of the easiest decisions of her life.
"I love that job. I just did it yesterday. We recorded an episode and I just ... it was so much fun. It's just great, great writing, great characters. I'm never surprised when it's rebooted because it's constantly rebooted. It has such a great fan base. Thank you to anybody who watches 'Futurama.' I mean it's really not a problem at all, and everybody just falls right in. We know what's happening, so it was great. It's been great."
With new episodes of "Futurama" just around the corner, it won't be long before the crew of the Planet Express flies again.