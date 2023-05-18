Fast X Is The Worst Movie In The Franchise And I Had The Time Of My Life

Let's get something straight: I love the "Fast and Furious" movies. When I graduated high school, my friends and I played "See You Again" on repeat. When I graduated college, I was gifted a Hot Wheels version of Brian O'Conner's orange Toyota Supra. If I had a cat, I'd probably name it "Letty," or "Han," or "W Motors Lykan HyperSport." In all things, except for actual drag racing, I've endeavored to follow the path of Saint Dominic and live my life a quarter-mile at a time.

So you can imagine how sad it makes me to confirm that no, "Fast X" is not a very good movie. Depending on what metrics you're using, it might not even qualify as a movie at all. There's approximately one character arc between the approximately 8 million characters. More often than not, the dialogue feels like it was written by a chatbot raised on r/FastandFuriousMemes. And for 141 minutes, the movie has no idea how to even spell "pacing," despite it being just one word off from "racing."

Yet, somehow, I just don't care. I can't remember the last time a comedy made me laugh as much as "Fast X." I had more dumb, abject fun in the theater than most movies can ever provide. "Fast X" is a bad movie — by my estimations, the worst "Fast and Furious" movie, period. But at the end of the day, that didn't matter to me at all.