Netflix Renews Both Ginny & Georgia And Virgin River
Netflix has put in renewals for two of their original series.
The family drama "Ginny & Georgia" has been renewed for two additional seasons, according to Deadline. This means fans can rest assured that the Season 2 finale won't double as a series finale. In addition to bringing the show back for Seasons 3 and 4, the streaming service has also appointed Sarah Glinski as the showrunner, replacing Debra J. Fisher.
As Deadline reports, "Ginny & Georgia" fans weren't the only ones to receive good news: Netflix also renewed the romantic drama "Virgin River." The renewal will bring the show up to six seasons, and comes ahead of the show's Season 5 premiere. The renewal announcement also came with the revelation that the show will return to Netflix in the fall.
"Virgin River" will also return with a new showrunner, with creator Sue Tenney, who steered the series for the first four seasons, stepping away, handing the reins to Patrick Sean Smith from Season 5 onwards.
Ginny & Georgia's additional two seasons may be the show's last
During an interview with TV Fanatic following the Season 2 drop, series creator Sarah Lampert said, "So, when Deb and I pitched the show to Netflix, we had four seasons planned, and it was always going to be that in our heads." While we'll have to wait and see how that ultimately plays out, it could indicate that the additional two seasons that were just ordered could be the show's last.
New showrunner Sarah Glinski most recently created the Hulu family musical drama "Holly Hobbie," which ran for five seasons. She also worked previously on "Degrassi: The Next Generation," where her time on the series coincided for three seasons with Raymond Ablack, who played Sav Bhandari on "Degrassi" and currently plays Joe on "Ginny & Georgia."
Meanwhile in "Virgin River," Patrick Sean Smith has worked previously on shows such as "Everwood," "Chasing Life," and "Supernatural," but is best known for creating the college dramedy series "Greek," which ran for four seasons on ABC Family. His move goes from one Netflix series to another, as his most recent work was on the musical anthology series "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings."