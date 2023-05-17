Netflix Renews Both Ginny & Georgia And Virgin River

Netflix has put in renewals for two of their original series.

The family drama "Ginny & Georgia" has been renewed for two additional seasons, according to Deadline. This means fans can rest assured that the Season 2 finale won't double as a series finale. In addition to bringing the show back for Seasons 3 and 4, the streaming service has also appointed Sarah Glinski as the showrunner, replacing Debra J. Fisher.

As Deadline reports, "Ginny & Georgia" fans weren't the only ones to receive good news: Netflix also renewed the romantic drama "Virgin River." The renewal will bring the show up to six seasons, and comes ahead of the show's Season 5 premiere. The renewal announcement also came with the revelation that the show will return to Netflix in the fall.

"Virgin River" will also return with a new showrunner, with creator Sue Tenney, who steered the series for the first four seasons, stepping away, handing the reins to Patrick Sean Smith from Season 5 onwards.