The Time Hallmark Got Into A Legal Battle Over A Christmas Movie

Viewers can always rely on Hallmark Christmas movies to provide cozy festive viewing. Behind the scenes, however, one of these planned holiday capers resulted in a lawsuit and accusations of theft against the company. As documented by Deadline, a lawsuit was filed against Hallmark Hall of Fame Prods and McGee Street Prods in 2012 after Brad Wigor, a four-time Daytime Emmy nominee, claimed that they stole his idea for a television movie about an angel. Wigor's treatment was for a project called "The Night Flyer."

"Faced with declining viewership and languishing interest, Hallmark has become desperate for quality original content," the plaintiff's filing read. "Unfortunately, Hallmark has apparently decided it is more valuable to it to obtain ideas and copyrighted works by theft and deception rather than to develop and pay for truly original programming."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wigor communicated with Hallmark representatives for months and was set to write and direct the movie. However, circumstances allegedly changed after Hallmark gave him two alternative options: accept an executive producer credit or be removed from the project entirely. He refused both, and the lawsuit transpired from there.