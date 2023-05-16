Disney's Haunted Mansion Trailer Is Star-Studded And Scarier Than Expected

"Haunted Mansion" marks the second effort from Disney to bring the popular theme park ride to the big screen after the Eddie Murphy-led "The Haunted Mansion" in 2003. Personally, the fact that 20 years have passed is scarier than anything this film can throw at us, and that includes Jared Leto in a top hat and a decapitated Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota. Besides the stunning set of visuals on show, though, the film looks to be making a good effort to pay homage to the original ride thanks to some of the signature locations and ghosts we're given glimpses of.

The snappy crocodile sequence has the same wallpaper as the entrance to the ride, and of course, the signature spooks from the attraction look to be out in full force. Despite "Haunted Mansion" fans fearing that Leto's casting would curse the movie, he looks like an (ahem) dead ringer for the legendary specter. There's also the appearance of Constance Hatchaway, the ghost bride who looks to be floating into Matthias' path when he dares to venture up to the attic, which is where everyone knows you should never ever go. We can see what other scares are headed our way when the Haunted Mansion opens its doors on July 28.