Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Just Obliterated Quantumania At The Box Office

The Guardians of the Galaxy are giving Ant-Man and the Wasp a run for their money at the box office.

In its second week at the box office, James Gunn's trilogy-capping "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is proving that Marvel still has some steam left in it. Per Deadline, "Vol. 3" grossed $60.5 million during its second weekend at the domestic box office. This is a -49% gross from its debut weekend, making it one of Marvel's best holds in recent memory. Stateside, the film boasts a whopping $213.2 million cume. The film, which opened to a modest $118 million, per The Numbers, has received mostly positive reviews from critics. With an A CinemaScore, "Vol. 3" is nothing short of a crowd-pleaser and could warrant repeat viewings from hardcore fans.

Globally, Gunn's latest stands just shy of $529 million. International markets like China and Mexico continue to boast strong numbers. Box office experts like Scott Mendelson say the threequel could end its run with a gross north of $800 million worldwide. All in all, "Vol. 3" is another success for Marvel Studios, who have desperately needed a win. In only its second week, the Chris Pratt-led film has outgrossed "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's" $464 million cume.

While it's not uncommon for post-Phase 2 Marvel films to cross $500 million globally in their second weekend, this milestone says more about the Paul Rudd film's inability to reach it in its entire run. The "Ant-Man" threequel received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics, which compelled to film to have a -70% drop in its second week — one of Marvel's worst.