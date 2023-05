Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Extraction 2's Newest Trailer Proves Netflix Has Upped The Ante On Action Flicks

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) has returned in the brand-new trailer for "Extraction 2," and neither henchman nor helicopter is safe from this one-man army. Following the 2020 film, which homed a ballistic trek through Bangladesh, Hemsworth's lone hero is back in action. This time around, he's bringing the pain to Prague on a brand-new rescue mission.

Naturally, sticking a "2" on the end of a movie title ups the spectacle, stunts, and stakes of Rake's latest outing. For the sequel, the Aussie black-ops bruiser rescues Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili), the daughter of a Georgian gangster who is being held hostage inside a prison. Now while we've only had one meeting with Rake in the past, it was pretty clear he could break into restricted areas with little effort, so a prison shouldn't be a problem. However, as the latest preview confirms, he may run into some bother getting out again.