Extraction 2's Newest Trailer Proves Netflix Has Upped The Ante On Action Flicks

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) has returned in the brand-new trailer for "Extraction 2," and neither henchman nor helicopter is safe from this one-man army. Following the 2020 film, which homed a ballistic trek through Bangladesh, Hemsworth's lone hero is back in action. This time around, he's bringing the pain to Prague on a brand-new rescue mission.

Naturally, sticking a "2" on the end of a movie title ups the spectacle, stunts, and stakes of Rake's latest outing. For the sequel, the Aussie black-ops bruiser rescues Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili), the daughter of a Georgian gangster who is being held hostage inside a prison. Now while we've only had one meeting with Rake in the past, it was pretty clear he could break into restricted areas with little effort, so a prison shouldn't be a problem. However, as the latest preview confirms, he may run into some bother getting out again.