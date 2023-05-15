Barry S4 Episode 6: Why The Podcasting Pastor Sounds So Familiar

The final season of "Barry" has already boasted some wild cameos with the appearance of both directors Guillermo del Toro as a well-dressed gangster and "CODA" helmer Sian Heder reluctantly taking on a superhero movie. However, this week held a more discreet surprise star appearance, the difference being he was one that could be heard and not seen.

During a drive, Barry (Bill Hader) is listening to the radio, where Pastor Nick St. Anglo can be heard discussing how murder is definitely not a sin (it really is, though). As Barry continues on his tense drive, the more keen-eared listeners won't take long to realize that this particular pastor is none other than popular stand-up, writer, and actor Bill Burr. It's a perfect bit of casting for a short but impactful appearance, one that is practically voicing Barry's inner thoughts and defenses for his actions by listening to someone make the argument that killing is okay.