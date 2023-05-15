Ted Lasso Season 3's Hate Is Disproportionate To Its Quality (And Its Genre Could Be To Blame)

Let's not beat around the bush; "Ted Lasso" Season 3 has been getting a lot of hate. The episodes are longer. The cast is bigger. And somewhere along the way, the Apple TV+ dramedy has lost some of the focus that made it an early pandemic-era hit. There's no denying that Season 3 is denser than ever, a little bloated, and rough around the edges. But the level of vitriol that's been directed its way is pretty egregious given the show's actual quality.

To be fair, expectations rise when you earn 40 Emmy nominations and 11 wins in just two years on the air. That run has included back-to-back victories for outstanding comedy series — a prize the show likely won't be receiving this year. But even so, is the bar so high that a dip from universal acclaim means the show is terrible? Surely not. Unless you ask Reddit, or Twitter, or any corner of the internet where TV hot takes fester and grow. Some have called Season 3 some of the worst television they've ever seen, which ... how much television do you watch, exactly?

Here's a pretty lukewarm take: "Ted Lasso" Season 3 is lackluster, but it's still entertaining for what it's trying to be. It falls short of the standard set by its preceding two seasons, but if you liked what it provided before, you'll probably still like it now. Fans are allowed to be critical and disappointed, but the level of hate has gotten out of control. Maybe that's just what happens in a culture where the zeitgeist of dunking on things is way catchier than discussing what we like.