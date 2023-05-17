Isaac Asimov's Caves Of Steel Is The Next Great Prestige Sci-Fi Series Waiting To Happen

When it comes to classic sci-fi, there are few names as famous and influential as Isaac Asimov. And when it comes to modern prestige streaming series, adaptation is the name of the game. From "The Rings of Power" and "Shadow and Bone" to "Altered Carbon" and "The Last of Us," TV has been dominated by big-budget sci-fi and fantasy adaptations for years. And with the streaming wars still raging, every platform is constantly searching for its next great source of inspiration and subscriptions.

Enter Asimov's "The Caves of Steel," a taut sci-fi murder mystery first published serially in 1953. Asimov's library of stories spans all subgenres of science fiction, featuring galactic empires, space truckers, and a standard for robot fiction that still stands today. "The Caves of Steel" takes place pretty early in the author's overarching lore, and as such, it's relatively independent. But it also has subtle, wide-reaching ramifications for Asimov's entire cosmic saga. If you're a streaming executive, that combo should be enough to make you drool.

Of course, adaptation isn't always so simple. There are countless acclaimed, beloved, or forgotten books that could become TV gold in the right hands. But that also requires the right showrunner, production team, cast, and stylistic angle. Fortunately, "The Caves of Steel" already has a leg up in some of those areas as well. Here's how Asimov's classic robo-noir could become the next great prestige sci-fi series.