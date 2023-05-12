Scream 6 Directors Land Ant-Man 3 Star Kathryn Newton For Upcoming Monster Flick

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known by the filmmaking moniker of Radio Silence, have really shaken up the horror genre as of late. After proving their mettle in "V/H/S," they took audiences by a wonderful surprise with 2019's "Ready or Not." After that film's financial and critical success, they were handed the reins to the "Scream" franchise, where they've directed the past two installments, cementing their status as some of the best horror filmmakers of the last decade.

While anticipation is high for a theoretical "Scream 7," it seems Radio Silence wants to do something a bit different first. They're currently in the midst of working on an untitled monster thriller that's due to come out on April 19, 2024. An original horror project from such esteemed filmmakers is always a welcome sight, and there are even more reasons now to celebrate with some new additions to the cast, including Kathryn Newton, who could most recently be seen on the big screen in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" as Cassie Lang, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.