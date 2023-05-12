Scream 6 Directors Land Ant-Man 3 Star Kathryn Newton For Upcoming Monster Flick
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known by the filmmaking moniker of Radio Silence, have really shaken up the horror genre as of late. After proving their mettle in "V/H/S," they took audiences by a wonderful surprise with 2019's "Ready or Not." After that film's financial and critical success, they were handed the reins to the "Scream" franchise, where they've directed the past two installments, cementing their status as some of the best horror filmmakers of the last decade.
While anticipation is high for a theoretical "Scream 7," it seems Radio Silence wants to do something a bit different first. They're currently in the midst of working on an untitled monster thriller that's due to come out on April 19, 2024. An original horror project from such esteemed filmmakers is always a welcome sight, and there are even more reasons now to celebrate with some new additions to the cast, including Kathryn Newton, who could most recently be seen on the big screen in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" as Cassie Lang, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.
Kathryn Newton is working her way up to scream queen status
Kathryn Newton is no stranger to the horror genre. She had a role in "Paranormal Activity 4" and a much meatier part in 2020's "Freaky," where she plays a young girl inhabited by the spirit of a serial killer. She's also set to appear in the upcoming horror comedy called "Lisa Frankenstein." As for the picture from Radio Silence, which already had Melissa Barrera ("Scream VI") and Alisha Weir ("Matilda: The Musical") attached to star, Angus Cloud ("Euphoria") and Will Catlett ("The Devil You Know") have also joined the project.
There's no word on what any of their characters will be or what the plot will even be about. However, Universal has put out a statement about how the film "provides a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters." It remains to be seen what classic characters that snippet could be referring to; however, THR does note the project was at one point titled "Dracula's Daughter."
Audiences have enjoyed a sea of exceptional horror projects as of late, from the campy "M3GAN" to the gory "Evil Dead Rise." "Scream VI" was also a big hit that ended up grossing $168 million worldwide in theaters. Hopefully, Radio Silence have another banger on their hands.