Lockwood & Co Is Netflix's Latest Cancelation Victim

Netflix has been swinging the budget-cutting axe lately, canceling shows like "1899," "Inside Job," "Juvenile Justice," "Uncoupled," and "The Chair" earlier in 2023.

Considering that "Lockwood & Co." just premiered on the streamer this past January 27, fans might have rested confidently in the knowledge that their favorite show was safe from the cancelation frenzy.

But, according to Variety, the eight episodes which dropped on that date will be the only ones forthcoming, as the ghost-hunting series has been dropped due to disappointing viewership numbers.

English comedian and director Joe Cornish developed the series for Netflix in partnership with Edgar Wright, Nira Park, and Rachael Prior under the banner of Complete Fiction, which will continue to work on other projects with the streamer. "Lockwood & Co." was based on the young adult novels by Bedford, England native Jonathan Stroud, and starred Cameron Chapman, Ruby Stokes, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati as the company of teenaged ghost hunters.