Guardians Of The Galaxy: Groot Has Become A Galactus-Level Threat In The Marvel Universe

Star-Lord's words shouldn't be taken lightly, as Grootfall is a deadly problem for the entire Marvel Universe. If there isn't anyone in the galaxy that's been able to reason with the planet-consuming former member of the Guardians, it seems Groot has become a Galactus-level threat. However, Galactus' consumption of planets is based on his hunger and need for cosmic balance, while Grootfall's actions are seemingly based on his arbitrary desire to cause destruction. In theory, Groot's newfound predilection for devouring worlds has a purpose, but it hasn't yet been revealed yet.

As the team is assembled right now, the Guardians don't have the power or resources to stop Grootfall in its current form. But as Groot destroys more planets, they must find a way to stop him. Perhaps letting Galactus know someone else is destroying planets and taking away viable worlds for him to feed his hunger on will turn him against Groot? But Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians likely don't want to go that route until they absolutely have to, as it would surely lead to the death of Groot. ... Unless it turns out Grootfall is more powerful than Galactus, in which case the universe is in major trouble.

At the moment, it doesn't appear as though the normal version of Groot will appear in this series anytime soon. Then again, recent "Guardians of the Galaxy" comics have been full of surprises.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" #2 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Kev Walker, Matt Hollingsworth, and VC's Cory Petit from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on Wednesday.