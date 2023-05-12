Guardians Of The Galaxy: Groot Has Become A Galactus-Level Threat In The Marvel Universe
Contains spoilers for "Guardians of the Galaxy" #2 (2023).
In the comics, Groot has become barely recognizable, and could be a villain comparable to Galactus in the Marvel Universe.
In the new ongoing "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, the popular super squad find themselves on a wasteland planet and quickly try to evacuate it from a deadly foe threatening absolute global obliteration. That threat turns out to be Groot. The giant-sized tree monster overtakes the world, running his roots, vines, and branches through it, unleashing a fiery blaze while seemingly consuming the entire planet. While Marvel hasn't revealed what caused Groot to transform from his usual jovial self into a destructive cosmic force, Galactus clearly has competition when it comes to eating planets.
We haven't learned what caused Groot to turn heel to such a spectacular degree, but the important question might not be "how?" so much as "Who can stop him?"
The Guardians know Groot is a major problem
In CBR's exclusive preview of "Guardians of the Galaxy" #2 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Kev Walker, Matt Hollingsworth, and VC's Cory Petit from Marvel Comics, Star-Lord tries to warn another alien race about the incoming Groot-based annihilation. He explains Grootfall and how the planet-sized villain consumes entire worlds. Quill adds that he hasn't come across anything in the galaxy that can reason with it. When asked if Grootfall is his former friend, Star-Lord shares that this is not exactly the case — Grootfall is a new, different entity that is desperate to wreak havoc across the universe. Quill urges the red alien and his people to pull back before it's too late.
Knowing what Grootfall is capable of, Star-Lord makes one last plea, telling the currently unnamed alien that by ignoring these warnings, he's putting everyone in his world in danger. Quill says that as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, it's his duty to keep fighting and try to keep the cosmos safe. Ultimately, Star-Lord doesn't want to see his former friend take out another civilization and world, but convincing a race of people who have already seen their fair share of war and cosmic chaos isn't the easiest sell. In the upcoming interaction, it appears the population he's trying to save sees him as a foe, not a friend, and isn't going to listen to him, which could lead to their doom.
Can anyone stop Groot before it's too late?
Star-Lord's words shouldn't be taken lightly, as Grootfall is a deadly problem for the entire Marvel Universe. If there isn't anyone in the galaxy that's been able to reason with the planet-consuming former member of the Guardians, it seems Groot has become a Galactus-level threat. However, Galactus' consumption of planets is based on his hunger and need for cosmic balance, while Grootfall's actions are seemingly based on his arbitrary desire to cause destruction. In theory, Groot's newfound predilection for devouring worlds has a purpose, but it hasn't yet been revealed yet.
As the team is assembled right now, the Guardians don't have the power or resources to stop Grootfall in its current form. But as Groot destroys more planets, they must find a way to stop him. Perhaps letting Galactus know someone else is destroying planets and taking away viable worlds for him to feed his hunger on will turn him against Groot? But Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians likely don't want to go that route until they absolutely have to, as it would surely lead to the death of Groot. ... Unless it turns out Grootfall is more powerful than Galactus, in which case the universe is in major trouble.
At the moment, it doesn't appear as though the normal version of Groot will appear in this series anytime soon. Then again, recent "Guardians of the Galaxy" comics have been full of surprises.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" #2 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Kev Walker, Matt Hollingsworth, and VC's Cory Petit from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on Wednesday.