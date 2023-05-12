Hasbro's New 24-Hour Dungeons & Dragons Streaming Service Is Peak Geek (& We're Here For It)

The formerly nerds-only enterprise of "Dungeons & Dragons" is experiencing a new level of mainstream popularity. After "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" rolled okay at the box office for its opening weekend, it continued to build on positive word of mouth for a successful theatrical run that has brought the franchise to a brand new audience. Hasbro, the corporate owners of the roleplaying game, is striking while the Adamantine is hot with a brand-new streaming platform devoted to programming drawn from the game.

Variety reports that Dungeons & Dragons Adventures will be a 24-hour streaming channel coming soon to "a number" of platforms near you sometime in the near future.

The programming slate is enough to make any "Dungeons & Dragons" fan eager with anticipation.

Among the upcoming programs are "original celebrity-focused unscripted series" with titles like "Encounter Party" (based on the podcast of the same name), "Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!" (an improv comedy take on "D&D"), and "Heroes' Feast" (a "D&D" themed cooking show) which will give viewers opportunities to enjoy the classic game in new ways