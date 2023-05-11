General Hospital Star Jacklyn Zeman Dead At 70

Jacklyn Zeman, the actress who famously portrayed Bobbie Spencer on the soap opera "General Hospital," has died aged 70, ABC News has confirmed. According to the outlet, Spencer's family revealed that she died following a short battle with cancer.

Tributes have been pouring in for the actress since the news of her passing came to light, including one from "General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini. "On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work," he wrote on Twitter.

Zeman was a regular on "General Hospital" for over 40 years, and her performance as Bobbie Spencer earned her several Daytime Emmy Award nominations. However, she appeared in a myriad of projects throughout the years, ranging from soap operas to spoof comedy movies.