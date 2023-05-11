General Hospital Star Jacklyn Zeman Dead At 70
Jacklyn Zeman, the actress who famously portrayed Bobbie Spencer on the soap opera "General Hospital," has died aged 70, ABC News has confirmed. According to the outlet, Spencer's family revealed that she died following a short battle with cancer.
Tributes have been pouring in for the actress since the news of her passing came to light, including one from "General Hospital" executive producer Frank Valentini. "On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work," he wrote on Twitter.
Zeman was a regular on "General Hospital" for over 40 years, and her performance as Bobbie Spencer earned her several Daytime Emmy Award nominations. However, she appeared in a myriad of projects throughout the years, ranging from soap operas to spoof comedy movies.
Jacklyn Zeman was known for soap operas and comedies
Jacklyn Zeman might be synonymous with "General Hospital," but she got her big break in soap operas after landing a role on ABC's "One Life to Live" in 1976. Her tenure on the series was short-lived, though, as she joined the cast of "General Hospital" the following year and became a household name afterward.
Elsewhere, Zeman played Sofia Madison on "The Bay" from 2010 until 2013, for which she received two Daytime Emmy nominations, in 2021 and 2022, respectively. She also starred in a few episodes of "Misguided" between 2017 and 2019.
On the big screen, Zeman appeared in "National Lampoon's Class Reunion" and "Young Doctors in Love," both of which saw her showcase her talents in spoof comedy fare. Her final movie project was the 2009 romantic comedy "Deep in the Valley," starring alongside performers such as Chris Pratt, Kim Kardashian, and Denise Richards.