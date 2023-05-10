Evil Dead Rise Drops Its First 10 Minutes Online

The above clip simply shows what happens in the film's first 10 minutes, minus its now-iconic title card sequence. "Evil Dead Rise" initially focus on Jessica (Anna-Maree Thomas), her friend Teresa (Mirabai Pease), and Jessica's boyfriend Caleb (Richard Crouchley) as they take a trip to a secluded cabin in the woods. It turns out that there's something very wrong with Jessica, who soon loses her life. Jessica's body, now inhabited by a demon, soon turns on her friend and boyfriend, resulting in bloody carnage. Fans also get to see one of the film's famous force POV shots — which turns out to be from Caleb's drone, which is eventually employed against him.

Viewers also meet Beth Bixler for the first time as she takes a pregnancy test that will change the course of the rest of her life. Beth's discovery takes her off the road and brings her to the doorstep of her sister, Ellie, and Ellie's three children. The whole family is in crisis mode, as the children's father has left the family unit and their home is set to be demolished. That definitely sets the film up for a rip-roaring climax that will impact the family's dynamic forever.

"Evil Dead Rise" is still in theaters, can be purchased or rented digitally at most retailers, and will see a physical home media release on June 27.