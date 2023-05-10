Tom Holland Shows Off His Scary Side In The First Trailer For The Crowded Room

Tom Holland's newest role is about as different from your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man as you can get — and the first trailer is out now.

Holland is teaming up with Apple TV+ for their new crime series "The Crowded Room," which casts the MCU staple as Danny Sullivan, a man arrested after he's involved in shooting at New York's Rockefeller Center in the summer of 1979. Faced with interrogation by detective Rya Goodwin, played by Amanda Seyfried, Holland's Danny tried to explain why he turned to violence after a difficult past. "A Beautiful Mind" writer Akiva Goldsman will helm the series, and Holland serves as executive producer.

The overall series is adapted from Daniel Keyes' book "The Minds of Billy Milligan," focusing on the titular Milligan and his string of assaults and rapes on Ohio State's campus during the same time period (the summer of 1979). After lengthy interrogations and an official diagnosis from a psychiatrist, Milligan became the first person in legal history to be acquitted of a serious crime over a mental health issue, as he was diagnosed with disassociative personality disorder... and his lawyer argued that, due to his multiple personalities, he couldn't be held accountable for his crimes.