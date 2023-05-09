Blue Bloods Season 13: Jackie And Baez Shake Hands In Finale Promo Photo

"Blue Bloods" Season 13 is in the process of wrapping up, and the minds behind the series have no intention of ending the latest batch of episodes on a low note. As previously revealed, Jennifer Esposito is set to return to the long-running police procedural, reprising her role of Detective Jackie Curatola in the season finale. The actor and her character last appeared in the show's third season, so her return is a pretty big deal for longtime viewers.

As the comeback episode of Curatola inches closer, CBS has given "Blue Bloods" fans a glimpse into what she'll be up to. It seems she'll work with her former partner at the New York City Police Department, Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), as well as his current partner, Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). One of the images, seen below, shows Curatola and Baez shaking hands, bridging the gap between two different eras of "Blue Bloods."

Thankfully for "Blue Bloods" fans eager to see Curatola and Baez work together, the Season 13 finale is right around the corner.