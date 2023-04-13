Blue Bloods: Jennifer Esposito's Jackie Curatola Will Return For The Season 13 Finale

Now that the perennial police procedural drama "Blue Bloods" has finally been given the green light for a 14th season, anticipation for the Season 13 finale is ramping up. Although the finale's plot remains under wraps, TVLine confirms that Jennifer Esposito, a familiar face from the show's early seasons, will appear in the episode after an 11-year absence.

Esposito previously alleged that she was sidelined by "Blue Bloods" producers in 2012 for reasons relating to ongoing health concerns. But it appears things have been smoothed over as the actor will reprise her role as Det. Jackie Curatola, which will reunite her with former partner Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg). TVLine also reported that Curatola is now a chief of police and comes in to help Danny and Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) track down a murderer.

The return of "The Boys" star to the long-running drama will allow fans to relive a past era for the series, but another former character will also show back up in the finale of the 13th Season.