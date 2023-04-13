Blue Bloods: Jennifer Esposito's Jackie Curatola Will Return For The Season 13 Finale
Now that the perennial police procedural drama "Blue Bloods" has finally been given the green light for a 14th season, anticipation for the Season 13 finale is ramping up. Although the finale's plot remains under wraps, TVLine confirms that Jennifer Esposito, a familiar face from the show's early seasons, will appear in the episode after an 11-year absence.
Esposito previously alleged that she was sidelined by "Blue Bloods" producers in 2012 for reasons relating to ongoing health concerns. But it appears things have been smoothed over as the actor will reprise her role as Det. Jackie Curatola, which will reunite her with former partner Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg). TVLine also reported that Curatola is now a chief of police and comes in to help Danny and Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) track down a murderer.
The return of "The Boys" star to the long-running drama will allow fans to relive a past era for the series, but another former character will also show back up in the finale of the 13th Season.
Sami Gayle will also reappear as Nicky Reagan-Boyle
In the same article, TVLine broke the news that Sami Gayle, last seen on "Blue Bloods" in 2020, will reprise her role as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, the daughter of Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan). Although Jennifer Esposito left the show in Season 3, Gayle maintained a recurring role on the program for its first 10 seasons as part of the more expansive Reagan family cast of characters and frequently added numerous compelling mother-daughter scenes between Nicky and Erin.
Series showrunner Kevin Wade told the publication that Gayle's long disappearance from the show was not purposeful; it was simply part of the narrative that Nicky had gone off to attend university in San Francisco, which took her out of the main action of the series. He didn't disclose any details about what the character will be doing in the Season 13 finale but hinted that she would at least be brought back for a Reagan family dinner.
The final episode of "Blue Bloods" Season 13 will air on CBS on May 19.