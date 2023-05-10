How Teen Titans Inspired DC Comics' New Cyborg Series - Exclusive

The "Teen Titans" animated series is one of the most beloved adaptations of the popular DC Comics superteam — and it ended up playing a role in inspiring the newest "Cyborg" series from DC Comics.

The Teen Titans have a nearly 60-year history in the comics, with the first version of the group of young heroes appearing in "The Brave and the Bold" #54 by Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani back in the mid-1960s. But the team really became popular when Marv Wolfman and George Perez reinvented the series in the early 1980s, as "The New Teen Titans" reimagined the roster with several new members. That squad featured Dick Grayson, Kid Flash, Wonder Girl, Beast Boy, and new characters Cyborg, Raven, and Starfire. That version of the Teen Titans would serve as the primary inspiration for the early 2000s "Teen Titans" animated series on Cartoon Network, which made the group of heroes even more popular to audiences who didn't read the comics.

For writer Morgan Hampton, the animated show played a part in his take on the latest "Cyborg" series, with characters who originated in the animated series set to appear in the upcoming comic miniseries from DC Comics.