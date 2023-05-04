Morgan Hampton Talks Cyborg And Giving The Hero His Much-Deserved Spotlight - Exclusive Interview

With all that too and then getting mentored by Marv Wolfman, what was that like?

Marv has been great. It's been a little less now. I don't know if you saw, but after WonderCon, he hurt his shoulder, so he's been a little preoccupied with healing up. But early on — going back to what I said about the Milestone Initiative — he was giving a lot of notes about stuff that you don't know that you don't know when it comes to ... Like I said, I self-published for years, but I did a lot of shorts. "Cyborg" #1 is the first full-issue comic I've ever done before. This is a series too, so this is very uncharted territory for me.

A lot of it was stuff that you don't even think about when you were writing shorts for yourself to self-publish. A lot of it was, "Hey, dude. You got a lot of dialogue on this page. Maybe trim that down. Maybe give more room or spotlight to your characters. This is a book about Vic, so even though there might be some big revelation happening and someone else is saying that, you want to focus on Vic's reaction to that." It's a lot of stuff you don't think about, and it's great to get that type of stuff from the co-creator of Cyborg too. Also, a little intimidating — but really fun.

How important was it to get Cyborg right as he finally gets the spotlight again in the "Dawn of DC" initiative?

It's been a couple of years since Cyborg had a big role, and with the "Dawn of DC" initiative, it seems like he's getting that again.

It's really important for me. In general, Cyborg is a character that I've been frustrated with over the years, because I'm like, "This character has so much potential, but he doesn't get to see it, at least on the page." In movies and TV, they expand upon it a little bit more. But in comics, there's been a lot of lost opportunities to expand upon the character since he's been created. Getting that opportunity, it's great that I get to do that now, but also it's a lot of pressure because I've been one of the people screaming about how much he needs to grow and change his character.

I want to make sure I do right by that and make people happy. When they made the announcement for the book, I didn't even realize there were that many people out there that liked Cyborg like that. But it was a big response. Then I was like, "Oh, s***. I really got to do this now because people are definitely watching." I want to recontextualize the character while respecting what came before it. Hopefully, by the end of this series, Cyborg will have a more defined role in what he is as a character in the 21st century.

