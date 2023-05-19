Fast & Furious Spin-Offs Need To Return To The Streets (Or This Franchise Will Run Out Of Gas)

Nitrous oxide. 10-second cars. Living life a quarter mile at a time. These used to be what the "Fast and Furious" movies were all about. The biggest action set piece you'd get might be three Honda Civics battling a semi-truck, or just a simple drift race. But those days are long past.

Though real-world street racing inspired "The Fast and the Furious" back in 2001, it's been little more than window dressing over the past decade. Nowadays, it's the Instagram filter Universal superimposes over the international spy-heist-thriller bonanza that is the modern franchise. We still get brief street racing scenes in (almost) every installment, but they're hardly relevant to the core plot these days. Rather, they serve as breaks in the real action, opportunities to develop character relationships, or just excuses to put a bunch of scantily clad women and sports cars in the same shot. You know, real classy stuff.

But as the core saga nears its theoretical endpoint — a two-part finale that begins with "Fast X" — it would do well to reflect on its distant past. The franchise is far too valuable for Universal to let it drive off into the sunset. More spin-offs in the style of "Hobbs & Shaw" seem inevitable. But if the studio really wants to keep up the momentum, it needs to take "Fast and Furious" back to the streets where it began.