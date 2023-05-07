Tom Cruise Goes Top Gun: Maverick For King Charles III Coronation Tribute

Tom Cruise is well-known for doing his own death-defying stunts in the blockbuster movies he makes. But on Sunday, May 7, the Hollywood heavyweight pulled out all the stops in real life and went all "Top Gun: Maverick." Twenty-four hours after the coronation of King Charles III at Windsor Castle, those in attendance for the Coronation Concert caught a glimpse of Cruise honoring the man who now wears the crown via a recorded message. In that footage, Cruise performed an aerial salute for the British monarch that found its inspiration from "Top Gun: Maverick." The aircraft appears to be Cruise's own P-51 Mustang, which he flew at the end of the "Top Gun" sequel.

The unforgettable moment was captured on video and posted on Twitter by @TCNews62. "Pilot to pilot, your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," Cruise said before saluting the King from the cockpit of his aircraft. The performer then gave a heartfelt thumbs-up before banking the plane hard right — diving toward the clouds.