GOTG 3's Adam Warlock Was Originally A Bigger Part Of Vol. 2

One of the biggest issues superhero movies can face is the density of characters and plots that could leave a film feeling overstuffed and underdeveloped. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise avoids this by primarily focusing on the backstories and motivations of the core members of the Guardians team and the villains — but that leaves very little room for new characters across the galaxy to be fully fleshed out. However, the creative process can sometimes result in a reshuffling of stories. While Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) has a big part to play in the new "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," he was once intended to be squeezed into the action of the 2017 sequel film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," instead of just appearing in a mid-credits scene.

Speaking with io9, director James Gunn was asked if he had felt pressure to put Adam Warlock in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," and he admitted that he did. "A lot of the stuff was written for 'Volume 2.' Originally, Adam Warlock was in 'Volume 2,' and he was sort of the opposing force. I seem to always have a second force, right? So in the first movie, Yondu (Michael Rooker) serves that position. He's an alternative force. And in the second movie, Ayesha serves that position. In this movie, it's Adam and Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) together. So I always had the character in mind from that movie. And then he seemed to fit better in this movie than he did in that movie."