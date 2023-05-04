Why Is Fast X Rated PG-13? What Parents Should Know Before Letting Their Kids Watch

Raising a young "Fast and Furious" fan might seem like a challenge sometimes. The franchise starts out following the adventures of underground street racers and car thieves before they move on to even more dangerous exploits in international counterterrorism, neither being fields that most parents are eager to see their children aspire toward. But on the other hand, the franchise does maintain a very strong pro-family stance, so perhaps its influence on young minds can be seen as more positive than detrimental.

In any case, concerned parents now have some limited means to make a decision on whether or not their kids should be allowed to watch "Fast X," the latest installment in the long-running film series. The film has been granted a rating of PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association "for intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material." That keeps it pretty much in the same ballpark as all the rest of the "Fast and Furious" movies, which have all been rated PG-13 as well. And you might also try to get a sense of the movie by watching the new trailer for "Fast X."