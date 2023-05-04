Why Is Fast X Rated PG-13? What Parents Should Know Before Letting Their Kids Watch
Raising a young "Fast and Furious" fan might seem like a challenge sometimes. The franchise starts out following the adventures of underground street racers and car thieves before they move on to even more dangerous exploits in international counterterrorism, neither being fields that most parents are eager to see their children aspire toward. But on the other hand, the franchise does maintain a very strong pro-family stance, so perhaps its influence on young minds can be seen as more positive than detrimental.
In any case, concerned parents now have some limited means to make a decision on whether or not their kids should be allowed to watch "Fast X," the latest installment in the long-running film series. The film has been granted a rating of PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association "for intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material." That keeps it pretty much in the same ballpark as all the rest of the "Fast and Furious" movies, which have all been rated PG-13 as well. And you might also try to get a sense of the movie by watching the new trailer for "Fast X."
If your kids have enjoyed the franchise up to this point, there's no reason not to let them continue
Basically, the PG-13 rating of "Fast X" is a good indication that it won't be breaking any standards established by the previous films in the franchise in terms of objectionable content. And if the "reckless and illegal behavior involving teens" seen in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" or the "drug references" in "Fast & Furious" give you pause, don't worry, because the MPA did not consider these to be notable elements of the upcoming installment, although the film does include overtures toward the street racing roots of the franchise.
On the other hand, if "violence and action, language and some suggestive material" is enough to get a movie on the banned list in your household, your kids are out of luck if they're hoping to see "Fast X." If that's the case, your kids might have to go see "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" again instead, and perhaps the Rainbow Road kart racing sequence will serve as a reasonable alternative to the high-octane action of "Fast X."
"Fast X," suggestive material and all, hits theaters on May 19.