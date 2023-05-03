Damon Lindelof Wants Mrs. Davis To Be 'Bonkers' Escapism For Our Post-Pandemic World

Savvy TV viewers wanting something out of the ordinary would do well to check out Peacock's "Mrs. Davis." It's about as far out in left field as you can get as a nun named Simone (Betty Gilpin) receives a task from an artificial intelligence known as Mrs. Davis. And that task is to acquire the Holy Grail. It's a unique intersection of faith, technology, and comedy in a way that could only come from the mind of Damon Lindelof.

Seeing how much of the plot deals with A.I., it would be easy to assume that the show has a lot to say about modern times and that the purpose is to get people thinking about how they utilize technology in their daily lives. That's certainly one way of viewing the show, but Lindelof also wants people to forget their troubles while watching it. He wants to go all in on absurdity, as he mentioned in an interview with Collider, "I also think that bonkers is a great adjective, but not everybody does. If someone asks, 'How was that party last night?,' and you go, 'Bonkers,' the one thing that is almost guaranteed is that there's gonna be follow up. You'd be like, 'Okay, bonkers how?'"

It's clear Lindelof didn't want to make something people would forget about five minutes after an episode ends. They took the full measure to get people out of their post-pandemic slump.